Brash (elbow) will play catch out to 90 feet Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Brash will take an incremental step forward in his recovery from right elbow inflammation, as he had been playing catch out to 60 feet a few days earlier. The right-hander still looks like he might be a week or more away from throwing off a mound, and since he'll need additional time beyond that to face hitters in live batting practice and eventually Cactus League or minor-league rehab games, Brash appears set to begin the season on the 15-day injured list.