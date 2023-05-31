France went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Mariners.

France was the only Mariner to have more than one hit Tuesday evening. He doubled home a run in the fifth and then later scored in the inning. The 28-year-old now has four multi-hit efforts across his last eight games and is hitting .344/.432/.719 with three homers, five RBI and eight runs scored over that span. He's currently swinging the hottest bat on the team as the calendar gets set to turn over to June and will look to keep the hot stretch going.