Garrett allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four across 7.1 innings Monday against the Nationals. He didn't factor into the decision.

Garrett pounded the zone in this one, firing 57 of his 83 pitches for strikes. He surrendered his only run in the bottom of the eighth inning on an RBI single to right field, and he was removed immediately after without a chance to snag the victory. The southpaw got knocked around for five runs in his previous outing, but he's allowed three runs or fewer in four of his last five starts. Garrett has accrued a 4.25 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with a 26:7 K:BB over 29.2 innings on the year.