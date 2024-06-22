Share Video

Garrett was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday due to left elbow discomfort, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Garrett reported having problems in his elbow following a bullpen session Friday, so the Marlins will play it safe and hold him out of Sunday's contest. The 26-year-old southpaw will undergo further testing, and the results will help determine if he needs to spend some time on the injured list. Miami has not yet named a replacement starter for Sunday.

