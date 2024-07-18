Garrett is considered asymptomatic while he continues to rehab his strained left forearm at the Marlins' facility in Jupiter, Fla., MLB.com reports.

Garrett -- who was placed on the injured list June 23 -- is focused on strengthening his forearm for now before he kicks off a throwing program. The southpaw still looks to be multiple weeks away from a return, and given their place in the standings, the 33-63 Marlins are in no hurry to bring Garrett back.