The Marlins placed Garrett on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a left forearm flexor strain.

The Marlins announced Saturday that Garrett wouldn't start as scheduled Sunday after he reported soreness in his left elbow. After further examination, the team has uncovered a strain in his left forearm which will cause him to miss a few extra turns through the rotation. Kyle Tyler was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move to start against the Mariners on Sunday, and he will presumably take Garrett's place in Miami's rotation.