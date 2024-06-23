The Marlins placed Garrett on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a left forearm flexor strain.
The Marlins announced Saturday that Garrett wouldn't start as scheduled Sunday after he reported soreness in his left elbow. After further examination, the team has uncovered a strain in his left forearm which will cause him to miss a few extra turns through the rotation. Kyle Tyler was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move to start against the Mariners on Sunday, and he will presumably take Garrett's place in Miami's rotation.
