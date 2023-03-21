Cueto's scheduled start Monday was pushed back due to soreness, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.
Where Cueto was experiencing the soreness isn't clear, but the hope is that he'll be ready to throw a bullpen session Wednesday so it doesn't sound overly serious. If that happens, he should be able to get in one more Grapefruit League start before the beginning of the regular season. Cueto is slated to open 2023 toward the back-end of the Marlins' rotation.
More News
-
Marlins' Johnny Cueto: Brutal start to spring•
-
Marlins' Johnny Cueto: Agrees to deal with Marlins•
-
White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Rebounds with strong start•
-
White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Allows six runs in loss•
-
White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Goes down to defeat•
-
White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Cleared to start Thursday•