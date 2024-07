Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Cueto opted out of his minor-league deal with the Rangers on July 2 and after spending a couple weeks on the open market, he's found a new home in Los Angeles. The 38-year-old has a 5.92 ERA across eight starts for Triple-A Round Rock and should provide some organizational depth as a veteran starting pitcher.