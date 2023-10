Arraez (ankle) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Heraldreports.

Arraez made an appearance off the bench Friday but will be absent from the starting nine for the seventh consecutive game due to an ankle sprain. The Marlins have already secured their spot in the playoffs and are likely hoping the All-Star second baseman will be available for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series on Tuesday.