Arraez went 3-for-5 with a double, a walk and two runs in Saturday's 11-1 win over the Red Sox.

Arraez notched his fourth multi-hit game over his past nine contests and his first three-hit performance of June. The infielder ranks third in the majors with a .315 average on the campaign, though he's at .325 since joining the Padres in a trade with Miami in early May. Arraez's minuscule 5.7 percent strikeout rate leads all qualified MLB hitters, though his 4.1 percent walk rate is on pace for the lowest mark of his career and he has just two homers along with three thefts on the season.