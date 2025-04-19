Arraez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Padres.

The 28-year-old contact king lofted a Bryan King fastball at the top of the zone down the right-field line in the seventh inning, accounting for the Padres' final offense of the night. Arraez has hit safely in six straight games, batting .357 (10-for-28) over that stretch to boost his slash line on the season to .294/.322/.435, but he's also flashing more power than usual to kick off 2025 -- Arraez has homered three times in 20 games, after leaving the yard only four times in 150 contests last year.