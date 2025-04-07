Now Playing

Arraez went 4-for-5 with a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Arraez reached base five times and is now eight for his last 16 with a home run and a double. Arraez has not struck out in 44 plate appearances this season and is the only player in baseball, minimum 15 plate appearances, yet to strikeout.

