Arraez went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and a stolen base in Friday's Cactus League win over Texas.

Arraez is swinging a hot bat this spring, batting .433 over 30 at-bats. He did a couple things Friday that are out of the norm for him, as he both hit a homer and stole a base. Arraez had just four long balls and nine thefts over 672 regular-season plate appearances last year, which are reasons why he's often taken outside of the top 150 in fantasy drafts. That said, Arraez is as dependable as it gets when it comes to providing elite batting average, as evidenced by his streak of three consecutive batting titles.