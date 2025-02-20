Arraez said Wednesday that "I feel like I got a new thumb" following surgery in October to repair a torn ligament, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union Tribune reports.

Arraez tore the UCL in his left thumb on a slide on June 25 and played through "a lot" of pain before eventually undergoing offseason surgery. He managed to win his third straight batting title in 2024, although Arraez's .314 average was down 21 points and his slugging percentage dropped 53 points from over the previous two seasons. The 27-year-old could have a mini bounce-back 2025 season, although he is likely to remain largely a one-category specialist.