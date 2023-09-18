Rutledge is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday versus the White Sox in Washington.

Despite getting lit up by the Pirates for seven runs on 10 hits and one walk over 3.2 innings in his MLB debut this past Wednesday, Rutledge will be awarded a second straight turn through Washington's six-man rotation. If Rutledge delivers shows improvement Tuesday, he could make one more start for Washington before the 2023 campaign comes to a close. The 24-year-old righty could get the opportunity to compete for a spot in the Opening Day rotation next spring.