Play

Soto went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

He launched an offering from lefty Caleb Smith off the right-field foul pole in the fourth inning for his second blast of the spring. Soto is now slashing a blistering .350/.552/.800 through 29 plate appearances with a 9:4 BB:K, and the 21-year-old phenom already appears ready for Opening Day.

More News
Our Latest Stories