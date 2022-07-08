Rodriguez underwent an MRI on his strained lat Tuesday which came back clean, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Rodriguez was shut down with the injury in early June, and reports at the time suggested that he could be done for the season. His good news this week seemingly ups his odds of returning before the end of the year, though the Orioles didn't offer an official timeline for his recovery.
More News
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: May not return this season•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Shut down with lat strain•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Exits with lat discomfort•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Dealing with back cramps•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Dominates again Tuesday•