The Orioles reassigned Holliday to minor-league camp Friday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Holliday did his best to make the decision a difficult one, slashing .311/.354/.600 with two home runs and two stolen bases during Grapefruit League play. Ultimately, it came down to the Orioles having lots of quality options, so they felt it was best to give Holliday a little more seasoning in the minors. The 20-year-old still has a good chance to make an impact with the major-league club this season.