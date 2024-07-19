Holliday (elbow) will begin playing partial games at second base for Triple-A Norfolk as part of his rehab progression, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports Friday.

Holliday has exclusively played DH since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list June 25 after experiencing right elbow inflammation earlier that month, so this is a good sign he's nearly 100 percent healthy. The Orioles' top prospect, Holliday has a .898 OPS at Norfolk through 312 plate appearances.