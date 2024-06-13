Holliday is hitting .182 with one home run, one steal, 12 walks and 12 strikeouts in 10 June games for Triple-A Norfolk.

Holliday is slashing .238/.407/.415 with five home runs, four steals, a 22.2 percent walk rate and a 24.3 percent strikeout rate in 40 games since being optioned to Triple-A on April 26. The Orioles could summon the 20-year-old middle infielder at any point, but his return to the big leagues in the coming weeks is more of a possibility than an inevitability. Due to the fact Holliday spent 16 days on the active roster in April, Baltimore would need to keep him in the minors until Sept. 1 while limiting him to 130 or fewer total at-bats in order to preserve his rookie eligibility heading into 2025.