Holliday is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

With lefty Logan Allen on the mound for Cleveland, Holliday is taking a seat, and Jorge Mateo is making the start at second base and batting ninth for Baltimore. Holliday has received just nine plate appearances against left-handed pitching this season, registering a pair of singles, two RBI and a 1:3 BB:K. Holliday should draw back into the lineup Wednesday against right-hander Gavin Williams.