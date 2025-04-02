Holliday is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Red Sox.
With lefty Garrett Crochet on the hill for the Red Sox, the left-handed hitting Holliday will receive his first day off this season. Jorge Mateo will be at shortstop and Jordan Westburg will cover second base for the Orioles.
