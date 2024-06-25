Holliday (elbow) will be reinstated from the injured list Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

As part of his recovery, Holliday will exclusively DH for multiple weeks to refrain from throwing. The 20-year-old hasn't seen any big-league action since April and is slashing .259/.424/.455 with seven homers and five steals at Triple-A Norfolk.