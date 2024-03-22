Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Friday that Bradish (elbow) is expected to rejoin the rotation early in the first half of the season, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

It's a vague timetable, which no doubt was purposeful on Elias' part. Everything has trended positively for Bradish since he was diagnosed with a partially torn UCL in his right elbow in mid-February, as he recently progressed to bullpen sessions in his throwing progression. The right-hander still has a long road ahead, but the hope remains that he can avoid surgery.