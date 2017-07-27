Bleier is posting an impressive ERA of 1.69 but only has 15 strikeouts in 37.1 innings this season.

With a fastball that averages 88.7 mph, Bleier isn't capable of blowing by hitters and instead makes his living on well-placed pitches and weak contact. While that's great for him and for the Orioles, the strikeout numbers, which currently sits at a meager 9.3 percent, limits him from putting up any great fantasy value.