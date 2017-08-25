Asuaje went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Cardinals.

It was the 25-year-old's third multi-hit game over his last five contests, bringing his batting average up to .293 on the year. Asuaje has served as the Friar's primary second baseman and two-hole hitter, but his lack of power (.387 slugging percentage) and speed limits his value to very deep and NL-only formats.