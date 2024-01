Machado (elbow) might not be ready to play defense on Opening Day, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Machado underwent surgery in early October to repair the extensor tendon in his right elbow. It's an injury he dealt with for much of the 2023 campaign and one which kept him from playing the field in September. The designated hitter duty for Machado could potentially carry over into 2024, with Ha-Seong Kim sliding over to third base.