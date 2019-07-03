Strahm will pitch out of the bullpen through the All-Star break and potentially through the second half, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Strahm would be available out of the bullpen over the weekend regardless of his recent performances, as he doesn't have any starts remaining before the break. He could be the odd man out when Dinelson Lamet returns from Tommy John surgery, however, and could spend most or all of the second half in a relief role. He thrived in that role last season, posting a 2.05 ERA while striking out 28.2 percent of opposing batters. That gave him some hype this offseason upon his return to the rotation, but he's failed to impress, with his ERA ballooning to 5.42.