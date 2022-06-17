Clevinger was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday.
Clevinger has had a very disrupted season in his first year back from Tommy John surgery. A knee injury prevented him from making his season debut until early May, and he returned to the injured list with a strained triceps after making just three starts. He made it back from that injury for just a single start before hitting the COVID-19 injured list last weekend. He's back again after a relatively brief absence and will hope to finally find some consistency on the mound. It's unclear when he'll next take the hill, as Nick Martinez and Blake Snell are pencilled in for the two weekend starts at Coors Field.
More News
-
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Placed on COVID-19 injured list•
-
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Goes three innings in return•
-
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Activated ahead of Sunday's start•
-
Padres' Mike Clevinger: On track to return Sunday•
-
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Expected back next week•
-
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Goes on IL with triceps strain•