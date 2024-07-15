Clevinger (elbow/neck) struck out three over four innings in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Charlotte, giving up one earned run on three hits and one walk.

Clevinger tossed 51 pitches (35 strikes) in his fourth rehab outing with Charlotte and his second since he resumed his assignment after he was briefly shut down with neck stiffness. The White Sox will reassess Clevinger on Monday before determining what's next for him. Considering that manager Pedro Grifol told MLB.com on Friday that the right-hander was "a ways away from taking the ball and going six innings," it's possible the White Sox will want Clevinger to increase his pitch count in one more rehab start with Charlotte before he returns from the 15-day injured list. Clevinger was initially placed on the shelf May 28 with right elbow inflammation.