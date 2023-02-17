Painter has been working on a cutter during the offseason, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

One of the top pitching prospects in the league, Painter is in big-league camp and could push for a rotation spot early in the season if he impresses this spring. He already boasted four offerings - a fastball, slider, curve and changeup - but also has reportedly thrown a cutter during bullpen sessions with JT Realmuto. Painter delivered an impeccable 1.48 ERA and 0.89 WHIP across 103.2 innings last year, topping out at Double-A Reading.