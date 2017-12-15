De Los Santos was traded to the Phillies on Friday in exchange for Freddy Galvis, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

A 6-foot-3 righty who turns 22 later this month, De Los Santos commands a plus fastball and logged 150 innings at Double-A last year. His secondary pitches are inconsistent, but his command is decent enough. If he can make strides with his breaking ball and changeup, he could be a No. 3 or No. 4 starter, but the most likely scenario is that he ends up as a 7th or 8th inning reliever. De Los Santos notched a 3.78 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 138 strikeouts in 150 innings in the Texas League last season. He will likely head to Triple-A and could get an audition in the big-league rotation this summer.