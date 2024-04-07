Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Nationals.

Realmuto came around to score Philadelphia's first run of the game on an Alec Bohm triple in the second inning before blasting a three-run shot in the next frame to extend the lead to four runs. It was the catcher's second long ball of the season, and he's tallied two hits in back-to-back contests. Furthermore, Realmuto has now hit safely in six straight after going 0-for-3 in the Phillies' first game of the season, raising his average to .333 in the process.