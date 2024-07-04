Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Thursday that Realmuto (knee) is working out at 70-to-75 percent intensity, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Realmuto is three weeks removed from right meniscus surgery and is progressing nicely. The club is not ruling out a return for their starting catcher prior to the All-Star break if he proves to be ready by then, but it's probably more likely it opts to hold Realmuto out until the start of the second half.