Realmuto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

After going 1-for-3 with a walk while logging eight innings behind the plate in Saturday's 4-1 loss in his return from the 10-day injured list, Realmuto will get some maintenance in the series finale in Pittsburgh. Garrett Stubbs will receive the start at catcher Sunday, but Realmuto should see the overwhelming share of work now that he's recovered from right knee surgery, which kept him on the shelf for nearly a month and a half.