Share Video

Link copied!

Realmuto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Garrett Stubbs will draw the start behind the plate while Realmuto receives a breather for the day game after catching all nine innings of Tuesday's 3-0 win. Since being activated from the injured list Saturday, Realmuto has gone 2-for-9 with three walks and a run over his three starts.

More News