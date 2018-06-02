Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Takes loss against Giants
Pivetta (4-4) got the loss against the Giants on Friday, giving up three earned runs on five hits over four innings, striking out three and walking three in a 4-0 defeat for the Phillies.
Pivetta had been on a fantastic run coming into this contest that saw him give up just three earned runs and strike out 32 batters over his last 24 innings, but he came back to earth a bit in this contest, as the Giants wound up chasing him after four innings and 91 pitches. He still sports a solid 3.48 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 62 innings on the season, and he'll look to rebound in his next outing, which will pit him against the Cubs on the road next Thursday.
