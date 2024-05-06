Merrifield will start at second base and bat eighth in Monday's contest against the Giants, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Merrifield's playing time with the Phillies this season has been sparse, but he could see increased reps at second base over the next several weeks on days Bryson Stott slides over to shortstop to cover for the injured Trea Turner (hamstring). The 35-year-old has been solid in 2024 in his limited chances, putting up a .724 OPS with two home runs and three stolen bases across 53 plate appearances.