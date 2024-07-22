Merrifield is being evaluated by Atlanta's medical staff for a finger injury after being struck in the right hand by a ball while warming up prior to Monday's game against the Reds, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Merrifield has yet to play for Atlanta after signing with the club earlier Monday and might already be banged up. The team should have more on the utility player's condition soon. Merrifield isn't in Atlanta's lineup for Monday's game but had been slated to be available off the bench.