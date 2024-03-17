Manager Rob Thomson announced Sunday that Wheeler will be Philadelphia's starter for Opening Day against Atlanta on March 28, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The right-hander inked a three-year, $126 million extension with the Phillies in early March and will be their first pitcher to officially take the mound in 2024. Wheeler had a 3.61 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 212:39 K:BB across 192 innings last season, and he's looked like himself through three spring starts with two runs allowed and a 9:3 K:BB in nine frames.