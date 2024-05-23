Wheeler (6-3) earned the win Thursday over the Rangers, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out five.

After Adolis Garcia led off the second inning with a home run, Wheeler held the Rangers off the board until Ezequiel Duran's two-out RBI single in the seventh. It's the sixth win in Wheeler's last seven starts -- he's pitched at least seven innings in back-to-back outings and three of his last four. His ERA sits at 2.53 on the season with a 0.98 WHIP and 76:21 K:BB in 67.2 innings. Wheeler's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Giants in his next start.