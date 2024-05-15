Johnson is hitting .172 with a .390 OBP, one home run and four steals in 31 games for High-A Greensboro.

Johnson was touted by some evaluators as the best prep hitter since Joe Mauer or Ken Griffey Jr. when he was drafted fourth overall in 2022, so it's a bit jarring to see his career average sitting at .227. His career OBP is .409, and that's the area of his game he has leaned into thus far, as he is swinging less than 45 percent of the time and making contact less than 65 percent of the time. Once his luck on balls in play (.242 BABIP) stabilizes, his season line should look a bit better, but it's certainly been a disappointing return trip to the Sally League for Johnson, who turns 20 in June.