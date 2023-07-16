Johnson left Sunday's game with Low-A Bradenton in the sixth inning with a calf cramp, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

The fourth overall pick in last year's draft, Johnson is starting to live up to those lofty expectations. He's now homered in four of his last five games, including Sunday prior to his exit. It doesn't sound like this is the kind of injury that could derail the 19-year-old, but if the Pirates have any concerns with the calf whatsoever, they will play things cautiously.