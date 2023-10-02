Montgomery will start for the Rangers in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series versus the Rays on Tuesday.
Montgomery has been the Rangers' best starter by a large margin since the trade deadline and with Max Scherzer (shoulder) injured and Nathan Eovaldi struggling he was a shoo-in to be tapped for the Game 1 start. The left-hander will be opposed by the Rays' Tyler Glasnow.
