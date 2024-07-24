Montgomery (7-5) earned the win Tuesday over the Royals, allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings.

Montgomery missed nearly a month with right knee inflammation, but he was able to skip a rehab assignment. The southpaw threw 67 pitches (39 strikes) Tuesday and may need to build up over his next couple of starts to get back to a regular workload. In terms of performance, this was one of his best outings of the season and something to build upon in the second half. He's at a 6.11 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 47:24 K:BB through 70.2 innings over 14 starts this season. Montgomery is lined up for a home start versus the Nationals his next time out.