Lowe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a triple in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Angels.

Lowe went deep for the third time in eight games since the All-Star break, and this was also his fourth multi-hit effort in that span. His fourth-inning blast was all the Rangers needed to get the win. The first baseman is up to 15 homers, 43 RBI, 45 runs scored, a stolen bases, two triples and 16 doubles while slashing .276/.324/.462 through 93 contests.