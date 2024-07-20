Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-1 loss to Baltimore.

Lowe's second-inning blast was all the Rangers could muster. It was his seventh home run of the season and first extra-base hit in 12 contests. Lowe stumbled to finish the first half, going 1-for-17 over the five games leading into the All-Star break, so the home run is a positive sign. He's generally been a more productive hitter during the second half of seasons, posting an .839 OPS following the All-Star break as opposed to .755 prior to it.