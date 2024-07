Lowe went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 7-0 win over San Diego.

It was Lowe bobble-head night at Globe Life field, and the 2023 Gold Glove winner at first base showed off his bat. He hit two two-run homers in his first two plate appearances. Lowe's swing has found a groove of late; he's 10-for-25 with four home runs and 12 RBI over the last six games.