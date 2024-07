Lowe went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the White Sox.

Lowe gave the Rangers the lead for good, delivering a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, then ended matters with a three-run home run in the eighth. He's hit safely in five of six games since the All-Star break, going 6-for-19 with two homers and five RBI. Lowe is batting .266/.356/.390 with eight home runs, 42 RBI, two steals and 36 runs over 81 contests.