Ramirez will start in right field and bat third in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

The righty-hitting Ramirez will stick in the lineup for an eighth consecutive contest and will be making a fourth straight start against a right-handed pitcher (Ross Stripling). The Rays have mostly deployed Ramirez as a short-side platoon player this season, but he appears to have usurped the struggling Josh Lowe for a full-time spot in either the corner outfield or at designated hitter. While starting the past seven games, Ramirez has gone 11-for-26 (.423 average) with three doubles, three walks, a stolen base, five runs and three RBI.